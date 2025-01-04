Roll call: How to get the best prices on tires from online and local retailers

Unless they’re free, these plans aren’t good deals. A shop will charge only $25 to $50 to plug a hole from a nail. And it’s hard to predict when or where a flat tire will strike, nor which tire will be the victim. So the plan would have to cover all four tires, meaning a customer would pay $100 or so to protect against having to pay $25 or so for each potential tire repair. As with any type of “protection plan” big-ticket sellers push, the real offer is just insurance that is highly profitable for the seller but provides little benefit to the buyer.