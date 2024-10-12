Trusting our good neighbors for election security

These are the kinds of neighbors we all value and trust, the folks who keep an eye on our property when we are out of town or send us a text when the dog gets loose. Monique, Amelious and Diane also are highly trained and seasoned volunteer election judges. And they are proud to be part of a Minnesota election system that they know to be both accessible and secure, despite an unprecedented wave of falsehoods alleging stolen elections, systemic fraud, and even threats and intimidation of election officials.