Today in History: May 27, the Golden Gate Bridge opens

Today is Tuesday, May 27, the 147th day of 2025. There are 218 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 27, 1937, the newly completed Golden Gate Bridge connecting San Francisco and Marin County, California, was opened to pedestrian traffic (vehicles began crossing the next day).
Also on this date:
In 1896, 255 people were killed when a devastating F4 tornado struck St. Louis, Missouri, and East St. Louis, Illinois.
In 1930, New York's Chrysler Building, at the time the world's tallest building, opened to the public.
In 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France, killing over 2,000 German sailors.
In 1942, Doris ''Dorie'' Miller, a cook aboard the USS West Virginia, became the first African-American to receive the Navy Cross for displaying ''extraordinary courage and disregard for his own personal safety'' during Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor.