Today in History: May 27, the Golden Gate Bridge opens

Today's Birthdays: Actor Lee Meriwether is 90. Actor Bruce Weitz is 82. Musician Bruce Cockburn is 80. Singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is 75. Football Hall of Famer Jackie Slater is 71. Actor Richard Schiff is 70. Singer Siouxsie Sioux is 68. Musician Neil Finn (Split Enz, Crowded House) is 67. Actor Peri Gilpin is 64. Comedian Adam Carolla is 61. Actor Todd Bridges is 60. Baseball Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell is 57. Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas is 57. Actor Paul Bettany is 54. Actor Jack McBrayer is 52. Rapper-musician Andre 3000 (Outkast) is 50. Rapper Jadakiss is 50. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is 50. Actor Ben Feldman is 45. Actor-singer Chris Colfer is 35. Actor Lily-Rose Depp is 26. Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Jade Carey is 25.