Review: The Weeknd uplifts Minneapolis music fans on a dark and gloomy day

It was an unforgettable Saturday. There was a gaudy military parade in Washington D.C., ardent protests around the entire country and a traumatic shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses in Twin Cities suburbs. To top it off, the apocalypse came to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday night.
Surrounded by about 30 mysterious masked creatures in red robes marching in a crumbling cityscape, the Canadian pop mega-star known as the Weeknd, a hooded, bemasked man with glowing eyes, dragged more than 50,000 people into “The Abyss.”
“Let’s end it all, the world’s not far behind,” the Dr. Doom-like figure in the sparkling black robe sang accompanied by descending orchestral music. “So what’s the point of staying?”
OK, this is show-biz, escapist entertainment, the land of make-believe. However, it may have resonated differently on this eventful Saturday.
The 2¼-hour concert was a dark depiction of depression and dystopia on a dark and cloudy day in Minneapolis and America, leavened by occasional hits like “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights” and thundering neo-disco beats that made it possible to momentarily forget the day’s news.
The Weeknd probably wasn’t intending any political or social commentary. Wasn’t he just trying to kill off the character he created and return to real-life Abel Tesfaye, a movie-loving music maker?
In an interview with Variety magazine in January, he acknowledged that “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” his 2025 album and companion theatrical movie of the same name, were the final chapter in the existence of the Weeknd, a dark persona he’d created in 2011 that has led to massive international stardom.
The tour that the Weeknd brought to Minneapolis — his first local appearance since 2017 at Xcel Energy Center — was actually supposed to start in 2020 in support of his then-new “After Hours” album. The pandemic postponed the tour, which was rescheduled for 2021-22 but the Weeknd scrapped that arena trek (including a St. Paul date) in order to take it to stadiums in 2023, supporting the 2022 album “Dawn FM.” So complicated, kind of like many things with the Weeknd.