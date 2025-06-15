Review: The Weeknd uplifts Minneapolis music fans on a dark and gloomy day

The tour that the Weeknd brought to Minneapolis — his first local appearance since 2017 at Xcel Energy Center — was actually supposed to start in 2020 in support of his then-new “After Hours” album. The pandemic postponed the tour, which was rescheduled for 2021-22 but the Weeknd scrapped that arena trek (including a St. Paul date) in order to take it to stadiums in 2023, supporting the 2022 album “Dawn FM.” So complicated, kind of like many things with the Weeknd.