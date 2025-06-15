Cretin-Derham Hall defeats Minnetonka 3-2 to claim 4A baseball title

Cretin-Derham Hall baseball has run into plenty of roadblocks in recent years, some more literal than others.
Entering this season, the 11-time state champions — a Minnesota best — knew they were stuffed into a tough Section 4, with teams that had won five of the past six Class 4A state titles. The Raiders hadn’t qualified for state since 2007, the year of their most recent championship.
But in Saturday night’s Class 4A title game, senior Blake Bullis ran into a quite solid hurdle. With Cretin-Derham Hall up 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning, the third baseman tracked a foul ball backwards until his feet flew out from underneath him.
A rolled-up tarp, sitting in left field foul territory under threat of rain, was the latest obstacle for the Raiders. But from between the tarp and the wall, Bullis’ bleached-blond head popped up with a grin and a highlight-worthy catch — the first of three final outs to clinch the Raiders’ record 12th title.
“Seventh inning, state championship, do or die. I dive for it,” Bullis said. “I just blacked out from there.”
That’s how the Raiders returned to Minnesota baseball glory, led by coach and 1994 graduate Buzz Hannahan: all the right defensive plays, paired with smart base running.
“There’s not one guy that we can’t put out there and trust him with anything,” said Iowa commit and lefthander John Henry Kohorst, one of 14 seniors on the Raiders roster.
Minnetonka — a tournament regular still chasing its first state title after runner-up finishes in 1979 and 2018 — jumped ahead 2-0 in the second inning. Junior center fielder Carter Storts, who went 2-for-2 and recorded a run, got the Skippers started with a triple.