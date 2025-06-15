Justin: Why Guthrie Theater fans need to make a trip to Canada

STRATFORD, ONTARIO — We like to think Tyrone Guthrie is one of us. If he were alive today, we imagine he’d be holding court at Meritage every week and programming halftime shows for the Lynx.
But the legendary director made his imprint in many places, most notably a Canadian town that recruited him a decade before he made his imprint in the Twin Cities.
I journeyed here last month to visit the Stratford Festival, a repertory company Guthrie helped open in 1953 with Alec Guinness playing Richard III in a tent. It has ballooned to four venues, hosting legends like Maggie Smith, Christopher Plummer and Christopher Walken.
You’ll recognize a lot of similarities between the Stratford company’s Festival Stage and the Guthrie’s Wurtele Thrust Stage. Both were designed by Tanya Moiseiwitsch to put the audience on three sides of the action, a Tyrone Guthrie trademark that creates a more intimate viewing experience.
“It was revolutionary,” said Antoni Cimolino, who will retire next year from the Stratford Festival after 15 seasons as its artistic director. “Shakespeare had gotten the reputation for being grand, but with the thrust approach, the actors don’t have to be big and bombastic. It helped make Shakespeare more contemporary.”
The Festival Theatre has 1,800 seats, making it more cavernous than the Wurtele’s 1,100 seats. But Stratford’s Tom Patterson Theatre, which opened in a new space in 2022, is much cozier; no one is more than eight rows away from the cast. While watching a matinee performance of “The Winter’s Tale” here, I was afraid to cough in fear Polixenes would break character to hand me a lozenge.
The wall-to-floor windows in the Patterson lobby offer views of the Avon River, a more soothing experience than watching the Mississippi River roar beneath you from the Guthrie’s Endless Bridge.
There’s a lot in this town that gives you a peaceful, easy feeling.