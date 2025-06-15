Justin: Why Guthrie Theater fans need to make a trip to Canada

The Festival Theatre has 1,800 seats, making it more cavernous than the Wurtele’s 1,100 seats. But Stratford’s Tom Patterson Theatre, which opened in a new space in 2022, is much cozier; no one is more than eight rows away from the cast. While watching a matinee performance of “The Winter’s Tale” here, I was afraid to cough in fear Polixenes would break character to hand me a lozenge.