The Latest: Death toll grows as Israel and Iran trade attacks for third day

The death toll is growing as Israel and Iran exchanged missile attacks for a third consecutive day on Sunday, and Israel is warning that worse is to come.
Israel targeted Iran's Defense Ministry headquarters in Tehran and sites it alleged were associated with Iran's nuclear program, while Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses and slammed into buildings deep inside Israel.
The region braced for a drawn-out conflict after Israel's strikes hit nuclear and military facilities, killing several senior generals and top nuclear scientists.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump also had a warning for Tehran, saying it can expect ''the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces'' if it retaliates against the United States. Trump insisted that Washington had nothing to do with Israel's attack on Iran.
Israel launched its attacks after weeks of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran over Iran's nuclear program. Iran announced Thursday that it planned to activate a third nuclear enrichment facility shortly after the U.N. nuclear watchdog censured Iran for failing to comply with nonproliferation obligations.
