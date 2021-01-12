Following Friday's game, assuming there are no postponements before then, the Memphis Grizzlies will have played four games against the Timberwolves since mid-December — two preseason and two regular-season.

The Wolves' next two games are against the Grizzlies, just as the Wolves played consecutive games Saturday and Sunday against the Spurs and consecutive games against Denver last week.

This is all part of the NBA's scheduling in the time of coronavirus, as the league has tried to mitigate postponements and get as many games in as it can.

That is proving arduous less than a month into the regular season, with several teams having depleted rosters or games postponed after multiple players have tested positive.

The Wolves have evaded any players testing positive during the season, and they've avoided having players sit out because of potential exposure to the virus. So have their opponents at the time they have played them.

These games against the same opponents have led to some familiarity in preparation early in the season for coach Ryan Saunders, who said each is like a mini playoff series and can help show young players who haven't tasted the playoffs yet what that experience is like.

Normally Saunders and the Wolves will watch multiple games in preparation for an opponent. When they face someone for the second time in two or three days, that preparation is a little more streamlined.

"Your clips and what you go through with the group is going to be more focused on what was done last game," Saunders said. "You can use those as teachable, correctable moments in the big scope of things but also in terms of game-planning how you're going to be even better that night.

"The film work, you might watch that game three times."

It allows for more detailed adjustments for how teams are guarding the Wolves.

Saunders said that kind of preparation can allow the Wolves to focus not just on the opponents' offensive sets, but what happens when those sets are over and they still have to find a shot.

"You can focus more on the individual actions, as opposed to certain sets, because you get a little bit of a better feel for what teams are doing in terms of what they're looking to get to after the play, so an end-of-offense offense," Saunders said.

Veteran Ed Davis said those who make those game-plan adjustments quickly will thrive given how the schedule is set up this season.

The Wolves lost both games to Denver but fared better in the second one. They lost the first in overtime to San Antonio before winning the rematch Sunday.

The Wolves have four more sets of back-to-back games against the same opponent, starting with these two against Memphis, between now and Feb. 6.

"The coaches in this league that have great game plans and can adjust well, they're definitely going to do well, especially on that second game where you can really key in on guys and focus on the scouting reports," Davis said.

The NBA has released only the first half of its schedule, with the second half to come based on what happens through early March. Beyond the Wolves and some other fortunate teams, the season has gotten off to a rocky start as the league tries to carry on despite positive tests and players sitting out because of exposure.

On Tuesday, the league and players association agreed to a number of stricter protocols in an effort to stem the number of positive cases. Among the changes:

• Players can no longer leave their hotel rooms for non-team activities on the road and they can no longer have guests in their rooms.

• When they are home, players must stay home unless going to a team-related activity, and those who go to their homes regularly must be tested at least twice per week.

• Pregame meetings in locker rooms are restricted to less than 10 minutes or should be held on the court or in a large room to accommodate 6 feet of spacing between individuals.

• Seating on the team plane must mimic that of the bench area.

This is the NBA in 2021. The Wolves and Grizzlies are still set to take the floor at Target Center on Wednesday — and then again on Friday.

"Even though we're getting tested, even though we have all these safety protocols in place, we need to understand it's a shared responsibility as a group and we need to continue to work to hold each other accountable," Saunders said.