News & Politics

Man identified in St. Paul shootout at grocery stores as officers placed on standard leave

Law enforcement identified the person who exchanged gunfire with police as a 32-year-old man from St. Paul.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 17, 2025 at 1:22AM
St. Paul police cars at the scene following a shooting at the St. Paul Phalen Cub grocery store in St. Paul, Minn. on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Three St. Paul police officers have been placed on leave after exchanging gunfire Friday with a shooting suspect who eventually died by suicide inside a grocery store.

Authorities identified the man the officers exchanged gunfire with as Tevin Marcel Bellaphant, 32, of St. Paul. The Star Tribune was unable to reach his family Wednesday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Wednesday identified the officers as Christopher Leon and Melissa Leistikow, along with Sgt. Megan Kosloske. All three have between five and 10 years of experience.

It is standard procedure for officers to be placed on leave for incidents that involve use of force by police and the death or severe injury of a member of the public.

According to the BCA’s preliminary investigation:

St. Paul police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday after receiving a report of a man assaulting a female relative and firing a gun in the home. The man, later identified as Bellaphant, then took a 4-year-old child without permission and left.

Police located Bellaphant and the child inside an Aldi grocery store on the 1100 block of Clarence Street. Bellaphant shoved an officer and fled, leaving the child behind.

On his way out the store, Bellaphant fired at officers. Leistikow and Kosloske returned fire. After exiting, Bellaphant fired at Leon, who also returned fire and pursued on foot.

Bellaphant ran to a nearby restaurant, Destiny Cafe 2, and attempted to enter. Those inside shut the door on his arm. Bellaphant fired the gun, injuring a man and woman, and then ran inside the nearby Cub grocery store.

The store was evacuated as officers negotiated with Bellaphant, who died as officers spoke with him.

How to find help

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Minnesota recommends these resources if you or someone you know is in crisis:

National 988 suicide and crisis lifeline: Dial 988

Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741741 or text AYUDA for help in Spanish

The Trevor Project: Call 866-488-7386

Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline: Call 833-600-2670

You can find a directory of mobile crisis services across Minnesota here.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse can also access these resources:

Hennepin County Domestic Abuse Service Center: 612-348-5073

Minnesota Domestic Violence Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111 (24-hours)

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Man identified in St. Paul shootout at grocery stores as officers placed on standard leave

card image

Law enforcement identified the person who exchanged gunfire with police as a 32-year-old man from St. Paul.

Politics

Feds search state housing program sites in probe of ‘massive’ fraud scheme

card image

Twin Cities

Riders have been slow to hop on the new Gold Line bus route, but there are signs of an uptick

card image