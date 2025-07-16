Riders have been slow to hop on the new Gold Line bus route, but there are signs of an ‘uptick’

Since Metro Transit opened the Gold Line in March, Fred LaPlant has been taking the new rapid bus line to his job as a lab manager at Solventum on the 3M campus in Maplewood a couple of times a week.
In its infancy, LaPlant said there were days when he had the bus to himself. Occasionally, there were a few others on the bus.
“Those days are fewer now,” said LaPlant, of St. Paul, who added that he tries to get more people to ride. “There has definitely been an uptick.”
Built at a cost of about $506 million, the Gold Line running from St. Paul’s Union Depot to Woodbury reaches its four-month anniversary next week. The line averages about 1,100 riders a day on Mondays through Saturday, and 770 on Sundays, according to Metro Transit data.
That’s far below original estimates of 6,000 rides a day that planners had projected when seeking federal funding for the Gold Line. But that estimate came before the COVID-19 pandemic torpedoed ridership on Metro Transit and other systems across the country, and still has not fully recovered, said Jason Chao with the University of Minnesota’s Transit Impacts Research Program.
Work-from-home options also have kept some riders from returning to transit, he added.
“Therefore, Gold Line ridership should be lower than the projection,” Chao said. “Because of the prevalence of telecommuters during the post-pandemic era, transit loses some market of commuters.”
Travel patterns also have changed, adding another challenge to opening a new bus line. More people are making trips outside normal morning and afternoon commute times, which, in the long run, could bode well for the Gold Line, which offers frequent all-day service.