Metro Transit opening B-Line, bringing faster service between Minneapolis and St. Paul

Metro Transit will open its latest rapid bus line on Saturday, with the new B Line bringing faster and more frequent service to the Lake Street corridor in Minneapolis and along Selby and Marshall avenues in St. Paul.
The B Line’s debut is one of several route and schedule changes the agency will enact Saturday as it rolls ahead with its Network Now initiative to bring fast all-day service to core urban routes and increase ridership, enhance mobility and adapt to ever changing travel patterns.
“Less stop and more go” is what the B Line is all about, said Katie Roth, Metro Transit’s director of arterial bus rapid transit.
A end-to-end trip on the B Line from Union Depot in St. Paul to Lake Street and France Avenue on the west end of Minneapolis will take just over an hour. With just 33 stops and operating in a bus only lane on a third of its 13-mile route, the B Line will offer trips 20% faster than the Route 21, which it is replacing.
Route 21 was one of Metro Transit’s oldest routes, dating to the 1950s. With its 90 bus stops it was also the slowest, lumbering along at just 8 mph.
The Route 21 bus is the most-used of any route, providing an average of 7,000 rides on weekdays, according to agency data. That provides a solid starting point for B Line ridership to grow, Roth said.
To maximize efficiency, Metro Transit is increasing service on Routes 27 and 38 in Minneapolis to help riders connect to the B Line and serve some Route 21 stops that have been eliminated. Metro Transit is also adding a new Route 72 serving Selby Avenue and the Midway Shopping Center in St. Paul.
The B Line becomes Metro Transit’s seventh rapid bus line and will operate from 4 a.m. to about 1:30 a.m. weekdays and Saturdays. Service will end at 1 a.m. on Sundays and holidays. Buses will run every 10 to 15 minutes mornings through early evenings and every 30 to 60 minutes late at night and early in the morning.