Want a faster bus in your city? Metro Transit wants your input on next rapid bus routes.

Want a fast bus line in your city? Now’s your chance to weigh in. After opening three rapid bus lines this year, Metro Transit is asking the public for help planning where future routes should go.
Bus rapid transit (BRT) lines are often thought of as a hybrid between rail and traditional buses. They have upgraded stations and higher frequency service, and riders pay before boarding.
Metro Transit currently has six BRT lines running, after the opening of the Gold Line in the east metro last month. In June, it will open the B Line, from downtown St. Paul to the Minneapolis-St. Louis Park border, and later this year, the E line, from Westgate in St. Paul to Edina’s Southdale. Four other lines are in the planning stages.
The next three routes, which will be named the J, K and L lines, aren’t expected to open until 2030-35, but the public should weigh in now, said Katie Roth, Metro Transit’s director of arterial bus rapid transit.
The 17 potential routes crisscross the metro and stretch into suburbs including Blaine, Bloomington, Hopkins, Maplewood, Richfield and Robbinsdale.
“Our end goal is, by the end of this year, to have the J, K and L lines identified, and we’re at the beginning of that process,” she said.
Planning BRT
Metro Transit ridership has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, but the number of trips on established BRT lines has recovered more than on light rail or regular buses, and new lines are gaining ridership.
Roth said there are four main considerations when Metro Transit is planning BRT lines: potential ridership, reduction of regional disparities, cost-effectiveness and improvement of the overall transit network.