Twin Cities

Want a faster bus in your city? Metro Transit wants your input on next rapid bus routes.

Metro Transit is narrowing a list of 17 possible routes down to three that will become the J, K and L bus rapid transit lines.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 11, 2025 at 2:00PM
Metro Transit is looking at 17 possible routes as candidates for bus rapid transit. It's asking the public for feedback as it narrows its list down. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Want a fast bus line in your city? Now’s your chance to weigh in. After opening three rapid bus lines this year, Metro Transit is asking the public for help planning where future routes should go.

Bus rapid transit (BRT) lines are often thought of as a hybrid between rail and traditional buses. They have upgraded stations and higher frequency service, and riders pay before boarding.

Metro Transit currently has six BRT lines running, after the opening of the Gold Line in the east metro last month. In June, it will open the B Line, from downtown St. Paul to the Minneapolis-St. Louis Park border, and later this year, the E line, from Westgate in St. Paul to Edina’s Southdale. Four other lines are in the planning stages.

The next three routes, which will be named the J, K and L lines, aren’t expected to open until 2030-35, but the public should weigh in now, said Katie Roth, Metro Transit’s director of arterial bus rapid transit.

The 17 potential routes crisscross the metro and stretch into suburbs including Blaine, Bloomington, Hopkins, Maplewood, Richfield and Robbinsdale.

“Our end goal is, by the end of this year, to have the J, K and L lines identified, and we’re at the beginning of that process,” she said.

Planning BRT

Metro Transit ridership has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, but the number of trips on established BRT lines has recovered more than on light rail or regular buses, and new lines are gaining ridership.

Roth said there are four main considerations when Metro Transit is planning BRT lines: potential ridership, reduction of regional disparities, cost-effectiveness and improvement of the overall transit network.

“How can we build a network that connects a lot of different places that have all-day, all-purpose travel demand?” she said.

Roth said Metro Transit is seeking comments through April 25 on the 17 proposed routes. After that, the agency will narrow the list to eight to 10 routes for further study. That list is expected to be narrowed to three based on more technical study.

While the timeline for these routes might feel far off — especially amid the uncertainty of federal funding for transit — Roth said the time to start planning is now.

Related Coverage

Twin Cities Suburbs

The new Gold Line BRT opens Saturday. Here’s what riders need to know and what sets it apart.

Twin Cities

Bus and train ridership is still down, but Metro Transit bets on expansion

“It allows us to work really closely with our city and county partners and with MnDOT to try to align the various construction projects planned in all these corridors,” she said. “That’s something that can’t happen overnight.”

More information on the planning process can be found on the Met Council’s website. The agency is taking comments on transit routes on its project site.

about the writer

about the writer

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s built environment reporter.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities

See More

Twin Cities

Want a faster bus in your city? Metro Transit wants your input on next rapid bus routes.

card image

Metro Transit is narrowing a list of 17 possible routes down to three that will become the J, K and L bus rapid transit lines.

Twin Cities

Drivers feel the pinch as I-94 construction rattles commutes and spills traffic onto city streets

card image

News & Politics

State threatens to terminate nonprofit that oversees 16 charter schools in Minnesota

card image