Taking your dog to dinner? These Twin Cities restaurants offer special menus.

With menu items like Muttloaf and Bowser Beer, restaurants are making dining out suitable for all family members, even the furry ones.

By Lincoln Roch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 5:15PM
Craft & Crew Hospitality owns eight restaurants featuring dog-friendly menus and patios. (Provided by Craft & Crew Hospitality)

Gone are the days of begging for scraps.

While many restaurants allow dogs on patios, some have taken it a step further with dedicated menus for four-legged friends.

Craft & Crew Hospitality, which operates several local restaurants including Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room and Duke’s on 7, was on the forefront of the trend. Since 2017, they’ve served 170,000 dog meals across eight restaurants and have trademarked the term Pawtio, which is used at all their locations.

“We see a lot of people spending way more money on their dog than even their kids,” said Craft & Crew co-owner Luke Derheim.

The restaurant group has gone so far as to incorporate pooches in their service protocols. Every dog is given a water bowl and mat and a complimentary treat when their party is seated. The restaurants’ popularity with dog owners was also a driving factor in keeping their patios open year-round, thanks to enclosures and heaters.

Derheim said most of their locations have dog regulars that the staff has gotten to know, and they’ve even hosted dog birthday parties and last meals. He said the dog menu is also popular on delivery apps and to-go orders.

But Craft & Crew doesn’t hold a monopoly on dog-friendly dining. Whether they are feeling tacos, brunch or a three-course meal, these restaurants are offering pups an escape from kibble.

St. Paul Tap

With three hearty items, dog treats and a dessert, it’s the only restaurant on this list that can meet your dog’s Sunday morning brunch cravings. The Brunch Bark Bowl features scrambled eggs over brown rice and a red quinoa blend with chopped bacon. It’s available all the time, not just breakfast ($1-$5.99). 825 Jefferson Av., St. Paul, stpaultapmn.com

El Sazon Cocina & Tragos

Chef Cristian de Leon’s restaurant keeps things low-key. The secret dog menu includes beef or chicken tacos served on a corn tortilla, a chicken and rice bowl, a beef patty and dog-friendly ice cream ($4-$6). 5309 Lyndale Av. S, Mpls., elsazonmn.com

Urban Olive & Vine

Located just across state lines, the menu’s six items are low cost, with more conventional treats like biscuits, rawhide and pig ear. But homemade meatballs served with a dipping sauce and nonalcoholic Bowser Beer still stand out (75 cents-$5.75). 520 2nd St., Hudson, Wis., urbanoliveandvine.com

Stanley's Northeast Bar Room in Minneapolis is known for its dog-friendly atmosphere. (Provided by Craft & Crew)

Craft & Crew

With treats, entrees and sweets, your hound won’t be leaving hungry. Their eight restaurants share a menu that boasts seven items. Fan favorites include the trademarked Muttloaf, and frozen smoked beef marrow bones from Von Hanson’s Meats ($5-$9).

Lincoln Roch

Intern

Lincoln Roch is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

