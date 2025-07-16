Taking your dog to dinner? These Twin Cities restaurants offer special menus.

Gone are the days of begging for scraps.
While many restaurants allow dogs on patios, some have taken it a step further with dedicated menus for four-legged friends.
Craft & Crew Hospitality, which operates several local restaurants including Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room and Duke’s on 7, was on the forefront of the trend. Since 2017, they’ve served 170,000 dog meals across eight restaurants and have trademarked the term Pawtio, which is used at all their locations.
“We see a lot of people spending way more money on their dog than even their kids,” said Craft & Crew co-owner Luke Derheim.
The restaurant group has gone so far as to incorporate pooches in their service protocols. Every dog is given a water bowl and mat and a complimentary treat when their party is seated. The restaurants’ popularity with dog owners was also a driving factor in keeping their patios open year-round, thanks to enclosures and heaters.
Derheim said most of their locations have dog regulars that the staff has gotten to know, and they’ve even hosted dog birthday parties and last meals. He said the dog menu is also popular on delivery apps and to-go orders.
But Craft & Crew doesn’t hold a monopoly on dog-friendly dining. Whether they are feeling tacos, brunch or a three-course meal, these restaurants are offering pups an escape from kibble.
St. Paul Tap
With three hearty items, dog treats and a dessert, it’s the only restaurant on this list that can meet your dog’s Sunday morning brunch cravings. The Brunch Bark Bowl features scrambled eggs over brown rice and a red quinoa blend with chopped bacon. It’s available all the time, not just breakfast ($1-$5.99). 825 Jefferson Av., St. Paul, stpaultapmn.com