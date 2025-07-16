Caitlin Clark could be sidelined again with another injury heading into All-Star weekend

‘’I think we just take it one step at a time. We’ll get some food, get on the plane and start talking about New York," White said. “She’s being evaluated, we’ll see where we are with that, and certainly we’ll have another evaluation, probably in conversation in the morning, and see where we are. But, you know, this group has played without her, we’ve at least got experience in that. We know that we have a tough opponent in New York, and we know it’s going to be a challenge no matter what.’’