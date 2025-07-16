Before latest pollution problem, Eagan lead recycler settled $30 million suit over health of workers, families

Neighbors of a lead recycling factory in Eagan learned last year that they could get part of a $30 million settlement stemming from accusations that the business had exposed workers and their families in Florida and Minnesota to the toxic metal for two decades.
Then, last week, some of those same neighbors got a letter from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency: Gopher Resource was accused of polluting the air with lead in January, February and March of this year.
An MPCA spokeswoman said the more recent issues at the plant have since been fixed. But it’s part of a history of pollution issues and worker safety concerns at Gopher Resource, which melts and recycles lead from car batteries at 685 Yankee Doodle Road and another lead recycling facility in Tampa, Fla.
The class-action lawsuit was filed in Florida in 2021. In court filings, former workers said they were repeatedly exposed to unsafe levels of lead, were not given proper protective equipment and that the company did not teach them how to protect themselves and their families from exposure.
Lead is a potent developmental toxin for children and can cause nervous system and reproductive issues in adults as well, according to Mayo Clinic. The MPCA stresses that “no amount of lead in the body is safe.”
Gopher Resource did not admit fault as a part of the class action settlement, which was finalized in March. The company repeatedly denied the allegations made in court, and did not return email and phone messages from the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Now, a broad class of people including anyone who worked at either location, those workers’ families, and anyone who lived within 1 mile of the plants between 2000 and 2024 are entitled to compensation, according to the settlement website.
The claims in the suit track closely with a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation by the Tampa Bay Times that highlighted issues at Gopher Resource in Florida. A video with the story shows thick plumes of lead-laden dust erupting inside the facility. Workers described sometimes being injured by molten lead from the furnace and unknowingly bringing home lead dust on their clothes.