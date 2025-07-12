Twin Cities Suburbs

MPCA: Eagan recycling plant released elevated levels of lead into the air for months

Officials with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency told nearby residents about the emissions, which began in January.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 12, 2025 at 8:36PM
A Gopher Resource employee pours melted lead from recycled batteries into ingots for reuse at the Eagan plant in this file photo from 2014. (Bruce Bisping/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A battery-recycling facility in Eagan emitted elevated levels of lead into the air, potentially affecting nearby residents, newly published state data suggest.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the emissions began in January and ended in March. In that time, Gopher Resource, a facility that recycles lead-acid batteries, emitted unsafe levels of lead into the air within 0.75 miles of the facility.

The highest lead levels were detected along the northern edge of the property at 685 Yankee Doodle Road.

The air returned to “acceptable” levels in April, and MPCA said they inspected Gopher Resource this spring to confirm that whatever caused the elevated lead emissions was addressed. State officials notified nearby residents in early July.

“No amount of lead in the body is safe. Even small amounts can be harmful, especially for children,” the MPCA said. “Data from the area around Gopher Resource have not shown higher-than-normal levels of lead in children.”

Officials with Gopher Resource did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Gopher Resource opened in 1946, employing dozens of workers as one of the few companies in the U.S. to sell its recycled products to battery and ammunition manufacturers. But the MPCA found the company spewed unsafe levels of lead between 2007 and 2009, leading agents to designate the 36-acre site as a “lead nonattainment area.”

Gopher Resource worked to become compliant, meeting the federal standard for lead air quality in 2015. The MPCA issued the company its current air permit in 2022. The MPCA and Dakota County officials inspect the facility regularly.

The federal limit for lead emissions is 0.15 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) averaged across three months.

But the MPCA found Gopher Resource emitted .19 µg/m3 in January, .21 µg/m3 in February and .23 µg/m3 in March, before lead levels returned to federal standards in April.

Much of the area is zoned for industrial use, but residents live, play and fish nearby. According to MPCA data, at least 1 in 3 of those residents are people of color.

The MPCA, Dakota County and Minnesota Department of Health will host a community meeting about the incident on July 22 at the Eagan Community Center. They advise residents near Gopher Resource to bring samples of their soil to the meeting, where officials can collect and test them for lead.

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

