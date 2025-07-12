MPCA: Eagan recycling plant released elevated levels of lead into the air for months

A battery-recycling facility in Eagan emitted elevated levels of lead into the air, potentially affecting nearby residents, newly published state data suggest.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the emissions began in January and ended in March. In that time, Gopher Resource, a facility that recycles lead-acid batteries, emitted unsafe levels of lead into the air within 0.75 miles of the facility.
The highest lead levels were detected along the northern edge of the property at 685 Yankee Doodle Road.
The air returned to “acceptable” levels in April, and MPCA said they inspected Gopher Resource this spring to confirm that whatever caused the elevated lead emissions was addressed. State officials notified nearby residents in early July.
“No amount of lead in the body is safe. Even small amounts can be harmful, especially for children,” the MPCA said. “Data from the area around Gopher Resource have not shown higher-than-normal levels of lead in children.”
Officials with Gopher Resource did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.
Gopher Resource opened in 1946, employing dozens of workers as one of the few companies in the U.S. to sell its recycled products to battery and ammunition manufacturers. But the MPCA found the company spewed unsafe levels of lead between 2007 and 2009, leading agents to designate the 36-acre site as a “lead nonattainment area.”
Gopher Resource worked to become compliant, meeting the federal standard for lead air quality in 2015. The MPCA issued the company its current air permit in 2022. The MPCA and Dakota County officials inspect the facility regularly.