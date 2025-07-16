Police issue new photos, announce reward in effort to capture man charged with Apple Valley murder

Police on Wednesday announced a reward and released additional photos of the man still at large who is charged with a stabbing death outside an Apple Valley home.
Aron Isait Medina Rojas, 20, of St. Louis Park was charged last week in Dakota County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the death on July 6 of Daniel Isaac Aguilar, 21, of Lakeville, near the intersection of Pennock Avenue and 138th Street W.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for Medina Rojas’ arrest. Police have said they are concerned he may be attempting to flee to Mexico.
Along with the new photos, police announced that Crime Stoppers of Minnesota is offering a $1,000 reward for any tip that leads to Medina Rojas’ arrest.
Anyone with information about Medina Rojas’ whereabouts is being urged to call 911 or the Apple Valley Police Department at 952-322-2323, or visit the Crime Stoppers of Minnesota online tip form.
Police were alerted to a man down on the sidewalk. Officers arrived and saw Aguilar, already dead, with a stab wound to his chest.
Officers located and watched surveillance video that showed Aguilar and Medina Rojas on the sidewalk about 2:40 a.m. As voices were raised, Medina Rojas “struck [Aguilar] on his left chest area,” the complaint read.