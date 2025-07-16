Twin Cities Suburbs

Police issue new photos, announce reward in effort to capture man charged with Apple Valley murder

Police have said they are concerned he may be attempting to flee to Mexico.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 5:26PM
Aron Isait Medina Rojas is charged with murder in Dakota County and has yet to be apprehended. (Provided by Apple Valley Police Department)

Police on Wednesday announced a reward and released additional photos of the man still at large who is charged with a stabbing death outside an Apple Valley home.

Aron Isait Medina Rojas, 20, of St. Louis Park was charged last week in Dakota County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the death on July 6 of Daniel Isaac Aguilar, 21, of Lakeville, near the intersection of Pennock Avenue and 138th Street W.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for Medina Rojas’ arrest. Police have said they are concerned he may be attempting to flee to Mexico.

Along with the new photos, police announced that Crime Stoppers of Minnesota is offering a $1,000 reward for any tip that leads to Medina Rojas’ arrest.

Anyone with information about Medina Rojas’ whereabouts is being urged to call 911 or the Apple Valley Police Department at 952-322-2323, or visit the Crime Stoppers of Minnesota online tip form.

According to the criminal complaint:

Daniel Aguilar (With permission from GoFundMe)

Police were alerted to a man down on the sidewalk. Officers arrived and saw Aguilar, already dead, with a stab wound to his chest.

Officers located and watched surveillance video that showed Aguilar and Medina Rojas on the sidewalk about 2:40 a.m. As voices were raised, Medina Rojas “struck [Aguilar] on his left chest area,” the complaint read.

Aguilar responded, “I’m ... walking home, bro. Let me be.”

Then a punch in the throat from Medina Rojas sent Aguilar to the pavement.

Medina Rojas walked away but returned a moment later with a female, whose phone illuminated a dying Aguilar. They walked out of the camera’s view and apparently got in a vehicle and left.

In an interview with police, Aguilar’s girlfriend said the stabbing was prompted by allegations that he had been unfaithful to her.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

