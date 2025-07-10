Twin Cities Suburbs

Suspect on run is charged with stabbing man, leaving him to die on Twin Cities sidewalk

Police said they are concerned that the suspect could be fleeing to Mexico.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 10, 2025 at 3:56PM
Daniel Aguilar was killed Sunday in Apple Valley. (With permission from GoFundMe)

Prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old man who is still at large in connection with a stabbing that left the victim dead on an Apple Valley sidewalk.

Aron Isait Medina Rojas, 20, of St. Louis Park, was charged in Dakota County District Court this week with second-degree murder in connection with the death Sunday of Daniel Isaac Aguilar, 21, of Lakeville, near the intersection of Pennock Avenue and 138th Street W.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for Medina Rojas’ arrest. On Tuesday, police said in a statement that “Medina Rojas may be attempting to flee to Mexico.”

Police also said a 2017 gray Chrysler 300 is registered to him with Minnesota license plate JPU845. However, “it is unknown if he is still using this vehicle,” the statement continued.

Anyone with information about Medina Rojas’ whereabouts is being urged to call 911 or the Apple Valley Police Department at 952-322-2323.

According to the criminal complaint:

Aron Medina Rojas (Apple Valley Police Department)

Police were alerted to a man down on the sidewalk. Officers arrived and saw Aguilar, already dead, with a stab wound to his chest.

Officers located and watched surveillance video that showed Aguilar and Medina Rojas on the sidewalk about 2:40 a.m. As voices were raised, Medina Rojas “struck [Aguilar] on his left chest area,” the complaint read.

Aguilar responded, “I’m ... walking home, bro. Let me be.”

Then a punch in the throat from Medina Rojas sent Aguilar to the pavement.

Medina Rojas walked away but returned a moment later with a female, whose phone illuminated a dying Aguilar. They walked out of the camera’s view and apparently got in a vehicle and left.

In an interview with police, Aguilar’s girlfriend said the stabbing was prompted by allegations that he had been unfaithful to her.

Aron Medina Rojas (Apple Valley Police Department)
about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Suspect on run is charged with stabbing man, leaving him to die on Twin Cities sidewalk

card image

Police said they are concerned that the suspect could be fleeing to Mexico.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Former star on Gophers NCAA title hockey teams strikes plea deal for 4th DWI

card image

Twin Cities

Roper: The community steps up to save Loring Park’s dandelion fountain

Staff headshot
Eric Roper
card image