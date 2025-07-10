Suspect on run is charged with stabbing man, leaving him to die on Twin Cities sidewalk

Prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old man who is still at large in connection with a stabbing that left the victim dead on an Apple Valley sidewalk.
Aron Isait Medina Rojas, 20, of St. Louis Park, was charged in Dakota County District Court this week with second-degree murder in connection with the death Sunday of Daniel Isaac Aguilar, 21, of Lakeville, near the intersection of Pennock Avenue and 138th Street W.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for Medina Rojas’ arrest. On Tuesday, police said in a statement that “Medina Rojas may be attempting to flee to Mexico.”
Police also said a 2017 gray Chrysler 300 is registered to him with Minnesota license plate JPU845. However, “it is unknown if he is still using this vehicle,” the statement continued.
Anyone with information about Medina Rojas’ whereabouts is being urged to call 911 or the Apple Valley Police Department at 952-322-2323.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were alerted to a man down on the sidewalk. Officers arrived and saw Aguilar, already dead, with a stab wound to his chest.
Officers located and watched surveillance video that showed Aguilar and Medina Rojas on the sidewalk about 2:40 a.m. As voices were raised, Medina Rojas “struck [Aguilar] on his left chest area,” the complaint read.