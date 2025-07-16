'Monopoly X' shows how the board game helped World War II spies

Alas, “Monopoly X” proves to be one of those books that would have worked better as a magazine article. The rest of the stories are disjointed, poorly organized and, in some cases, have very little to do with the board game. Having encountered these stories through his Monopoly connections, Orbanes seems to have unearthed new material — I can’t find much about “Nori” online — but the way he presents that material is often confusing.