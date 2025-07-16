'Monopoly X' shows how the board game helped World War II spies

Books

Review: ‘Monopoly X’ says the board game helped win World War II

Nonfiction: After a promising start, this historical account fizzles out.

Columnist Icon

By Chris Hewitt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 4:00PM
Black and white image shows a Monopoly board game, with the cover lifted to reveal money and other items hidden under it.
A reconstructed image shows how, during World War II, Monopoly games were used to sneak contraband into POW camps. (Harper)

You think books have covered everything there is to write about World War II skullduggery, and then you stumble upon the book about how spies used Monopoly to pull the wool over Nazis’ eyes.

The endlessly popular and sometimes just plain endless game figured into the war in several ways, according to “Monopoly X,” by game designer and expert Philip E. Orbanes: Soldiers and others filled downtime by buying up Park Place and Atlantic Avenue, of course. But, less conventionally, some spies were code-named with monikers that echoed the games’ playing pieces, including a quadruple crosser named Harold Cole, who was known as Top Hat, and a female agent that, Orbanes writes, was named Benoîte Jean but called herself Nori (a backwards version of “iron,” another playing piece).

“Monopoly X” is at its most compelling and convincing in its opening chapters, which will appeal to fans of Ben Macintyre books about World War II such as “Operation Mincemeat” and “Zigzag.”

It begins at Colditz Castle, the German fortress where escape-prone Allied officers were held captive. When a package arrives, containing Monopoly board games that supposedly were sent by a relief agency for the entertainment of the officers, Orbanes does a terrific job of supplying details that make the scene vivid.

It starts with Capt. Patrick Reid, a Brit who was in charge of escape efforts: “Reid directed two of the Monopoly games, which were genuine, to the makeshift library where books and games were available to all POWs. He knew in advance that the third game would be ‘loaded.’ A subtle red dot added to the Free Parking space of its board provided verification.’”

Hidden in the “loaded” game were items useful to escapees, including maps, money and a special saw that, according to Orbanes, came in handy in multiple ways. There’s an against-the-odds heroism in his opening chapters that brings to mind the classic movie “The Great Escape” and that promises good things to come in “Monopoly X.”

red cover of Monopoly X features imags of WWII spies airplanes, mountains, money ,a knife and a compass
"Monopoly X" explores the link between Allied soldiers' escapes from POW camps in World War II and the board game. (Harper)

Alas, “Monopoly X” proves to be one of those books that would have worked better as a magazine article. The rest of the stories are disjointed, poorly organized and, in some cases, have very little to do with the board game. Having encountered these stories through his Monopoly connections, Orbanes seems to have unearthed new material — I can’t find much about “Nori” online — but the way he presents that material is often confusing.

In the end, other than those first couple chapters, I wouldn’t recommend “Monopoly X.” If you’re interested in spycraft in the 1940s, you’re better off with Macintyre’s stellar work about espionage. And if it’s Monopoly that trips your trigger, you should go for Mary Pilon’s absorbing history of the game, “The Monopolists,” instead.

Monopoly X

By: Philip Orbanes.

Publisher: Harper, 285 pages.

Related Coverage

Books

Hungry for a book about spies? We’ve got six for you.

Books

Review: Meet the woman who saved countless art masterpieces from the Nazis

Minnesota Star Tribune

Review: 'The Monopolists,' by Mary Pilon
about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hewitt

Critic / Editor

Interim books editor Chris Hewitt previously worked at the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, where he wrote about movies and theater.

See Moreicon

More from Books

See More

Books

'Monopoly X' shows how the board game helped World War II spies

Staff headshot
Chris Hewitt
Black and white image shows a Monopoly board game, with the cover lifted to reveal money and other items hidden under it.

Did a board game help Allies spies foil the Nazis? Philip E. Orbanes' "Monopoly X" shows how the game aided prisoner escapes and information exchanges.

Books

Katie Yee's novel is 'Maggie; or, a Man and a Woman Walk into a Bar'

Cory Oldweiler
photo of author Katie Yee in front of a white, vine-covered wall

Books

Duluth couple's new spy novel, 'Codebreaker,' has readers playing along

card image