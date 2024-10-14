Cooking legend Julia Child did work for the Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the CIA, during World War II and that is where she met her future husband, Paul. Both of these events are depicted in Chambers’ novel, which invents much of the rest, based on the writer’s hunch that Child protested too much when she claimed that all she did during the war was dictation and filing. “Secret War” sends Child, who loves to eat but doesn’t yet know how to cook, on a series of missions in the Far East, where she takes an instant dislike to Paul and makes friends with other Americans doing their best to defeat the Japanese. Fans of romance novels will spot the makings of an enemies-to-lovers tale and, indeed, “Secret War” would more logically be shelved in the “romance” section than the “thriller” one. To whet our appetites, when Julia and Paul are not stuck in a mess tent, the sweet, slightly old-fashioned romance is fueled by lots of spicy, delicious-sounding food.