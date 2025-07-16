Baseball’s All-Star Game on Tuesday in Atlanta was a spectacular success.
You should, of course, thank Bud Selig.
You should also — and this might sound strange, considering the source — blame the media for making this great game difficult to watch.
Baseball has always staged the best all-star game of any long-running professional sport, for one simple reason:
Baseball is the only major all-star game in which the defense is invested in playing its best.
Football players don’t want to get hurt, which is why the full-contact Pro Bowl no longer exists.
The NBA All-Star Game has become an embarrassment, because offense comes too easily to the league’s stars, and no one plays defense. The WNBA has done a better job of getting players to make an effort — or maybe WNBA players simply care more about their showcase.
Hockey looks silly when the defense isn’t trying, which is why the NHL continues to try to find a format with staying power.