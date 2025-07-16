Watch: Senior Trump adviser dumps on Minneapolis, prompting retort from Mary Moriarty

One of President Donald Trump’s closest advisers went on national television and ridiculed the city of Minneapolis as a crime-ridden haven for undocumented immigrants, comments that drew a swift retort Wednesday from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, during an interview Tuesday on FOX News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show," said, “We have communities all across this nation that 20 years ago, before the era of open borders, were completely peaceful, completely stable. Look at a place like Minneapolis. Post mass migration, they’re unsafe, they’re violent. You cannot use the public parks.”
In a statement released by her office, Moriarty replied, “If we wanted a white supremacist’s opinion, we’d ask. But we don’t. So we won’t. Also, Minneapolis is great.”
Miller’s comments were the latest in a series from Trump loyalists who have been singling out Minneapolis for unbridled criticism.
Earlier this week, conservative activist Charlie Kirk launched an Islamophobic verbal attack on Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh, prompting Mayor Jacob Frey and other local politicians to jump to Fateh’s defense.
Kirk tweeted a video of Fateh referring to Somalia as “our home” and commenting that “mass migration from the third world must be stopped. We are committing suicide.” Fateh is of Somali descent but was born in America.
In May, the White House cited a criminal vehicular homicide case in Hennepin County against an Ecuadorean national to criticize some Twin Cities elected Democrats for their policies on undocumented immigrants who commit crimes.
Soon after federal agents took German Llangari Inga into custody, Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the arrest occurred “despite Hennepin County refusing to honor this criminal illegal alien’s detainer twice. ... Remember, sanctuary politicians are fighting for criminal illegal aliens.”