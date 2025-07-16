Edina’s Harvard-bound Lou Ruffien looks to cement spot on French women’s national soccer team

The “Statue of Lou-berty” started as an inside joke in the Edina High School girls soccer program.
When Lou Ruffien was helping the Hornets reach three consecutive Minnesota State High School League Class 3A state championship games, the nickname was a sign of gratitude that France had given another gift to the U.S. This time, instead of a towering copper statue, it was a crafty midfielder who moved to Minnesota at age 4.
But it’s time for Ruffien to head back across the Atlantic. Before playing college soccer at Harvard, the rising senior will spend a year abroad in the academy of professional soccer club Paris FC, hoping to cement her spot in the French national team program.
In a whirlwind summer, plans came together rather quickly, but Ruffien was ready when the opportunity presented itself.
“The French national team has always been in the back of my mind,” she said.
Crimson connection
Former Edina girls soccer coach Katie Aafedt mentored a long list of talented Hornets during her 11 seasons with the program, but Ruffien was “easily the most technical player I’ve ever coached,” she said.
Ruffien was just 13 at her first high school tryout, thanks to a late October birthday, but she could juggle the ball with her feet endlessly. That finesse and control would help her record 36 goals and 23 assists across three seasons with Edina, and earn her a spot on last fall’s All-Minnesota girls soccer team.
“I’m getting goosebumps thinking of one very specific memory — our [2023] section final,“ Aafedt said, recalling a win-or-go-home game for which future-Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year Izzy Engle was absent due to obligations to the U.S. youth national team. ”At halftime, I said, ‘Lou, we need you.’ I need you to put this team on your back. And she did.“