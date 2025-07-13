LAS VEGAS – As most of a nearly yearlong arbitration process against Glen Taylor played out, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez didn’t comment publicly on the process that determined the future ownership of the Timberwolves and Lynx.
Both still attended games and didn’t shy away from fans seeing them at home and on the road, but when it came to what fans heard from them, it was not much, beyond expressing their initial disbelief and anger over Taylor, who owns the Minnesota Star Tribune, attempting to cancel the sale in March 2024.
Now that Lore and Rodriguez are controlling owners, they have been candid of late on how much that process took a toll on them personally, and how their partnership helped both navigate a difficult stretch over the past 16 months. Lore said the process felt “lonely” at times, and he was glad Rodriguez was there with him.
“I don’t know how I would have survived the last 18 months without Alex,” he said. “It was a really tough period. Now hopefully, great times to come.”
Their comments to the Minnesota Star Tribune last month and this weekend at Summer League in Las Vegas underscored that Lore and Rodriguez will be running the Wolves and Lynx as co-owners. Even though Lore is officially the governor of the Wolves and Rodriguez the official governor of the Lynx, Lore said that was just a piece of paper and that they will run each team as co-owners.
Now that it’s over, they also haven’t been shy about saying just how tough the arbitration process was. Even though they prevailed in the legal battle for the franchise, victory came with no elated feeling of accomplishment, Lore said.
“If I’m being really honest, it’s still painful a little bit,” Lore said. “There’s not this euphoria, like, ‘Yeah, we’re the owners. Let’s go.’ That’ll come. We got beat up pretty good the last 18 months, and it’s not something you immediately recover from overnight.
“If you ever had a traumatic experience, it just takes time to heal. Just a healing period, and I know it’s going to hit us at some point and we feel healed and ready to go. It’s not something that’s stopping us from doing what we need to do, but the feeling isn’t this complete break. We have to heal a little bit.”