“Removing the ego, I’ve seen a lot of organizations last 30 years where egos get in the way of a plan,” Rodriguez said. “That’s where I think him, and I work really well, and that’s where, if I’m out of control, he’ll hold me down, and vice versa. Marc had a great line about, ‘It gets lonely if you do this all by yourself.’ Like, I don’t have all the answers. … Marc doesn’t either, but together, we can be better than one.”