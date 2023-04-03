The full extent of the damage from Sunday's historic Timberwolves loss to the Blazers won't be official until the end of the week, but we do know this: It's almost certain that the Wolves will wind up in the play-in tournament, and it is more likely than not that they will need to win two play-in games instead of just one if they are going to make it to the actual playoffs.

Those are the repercussions of doing something that hasn't been done in 30 years (and not in a good way). Per ESPN Stats and Information, the Blazers winning as 19.5-point underdogs qualified as the largest NBA upset since 1993.

The damage is clear: Almost all projection sites that try to sort out where teams are going to finish at the end of the year had pre-emptively put that game solidly into the win column for the Wolves. Now that it's an L instead, a picture that looked at least reasonably optimistic is now far more bleak, as Patrick Reusse and I talked about on Monday's Daily Delivery podcast.

The Lakers loss on Friday was understandable as a toss-up game. The Blazers game was not. And here's the impact:

Late last week, before the Wolves played (and lost to) the Lakers, Basketball Reference gave Minnesota a 75% chance of making the playoffs and a 40% chance of finishing as a top-6 seed. Those chances are down to 43% and 6%, respectively.

The Wolves are now the No. 9 seed in the West and trail all the teams above them by at least two games in the loss column. And No. 9 is the most likely spot by far (51.2%) that they will finish the season.

As the No. 9 seed, they would need to win two play-in games just to reach the playoffs: A home game against the No. 10 seed, and then a road game against the loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 game. If they drop to the No. 10 seed, they would need to win two road games just to make the playoffs.

If they can jump back up to No. 7 or No. 8, they would just need to win once to make the playoffs. And there is still that slim 6% chance they will finish in the top-6 and avoid the play-in altogether.

But what looked just a few days ago like a team poised to perhaps crack the top-6 (and maybe earn a favorable playoff matchup against No. 3 Sacramento) and do no worse than No. 8 is now faced with the likelihood of a much tougher postseason path.