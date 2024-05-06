Legislative leaders announced a tentative agreement for Uber and Lyft driver pay that is lower than the Minneapolis city council ordinance, but Uber and Lyft aren't on board.

Drivers' advocates say they are willing to accept the proposed rate of $1.27 per mile and 49 cents per minute, lower than the Minneapolis proposal of $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute.

"We're just showing good faith to the residents of Minnesota," said Eid Ali, executive director of the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association, one of the main groups advocating for drivers' interests.

The rates are close to the pay proposed in a March report from the state Department of Labor and Industry that aimed to get driver pay to the state minimum wage, though the drivers association has argued that the study's assumptions are unrealistic, such as the idea that city drivers are getting an average of 31 miles per gallon.

State legislative and Minneapolis city council leaders celebrated their agreement in a news release Monday afternoon, but spokespeople for Uber and Lyft say they were not part of these negotiations.

"Uber was not consulted or involved in this conversation. We don't support it," said Joel Carlson, a Minnesota lobbyist for Uber.

"[S]hould these statewide rates pass, we would be forced to shut down across all of Minnesota, not just Minneapolis," said Lyft spokesperson CJ Macklin in a statement.