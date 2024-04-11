Minneapolis will delay the start date of a new policy that will set pay for drivers of Uber, Lyft and other rideshare services.

The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously Thursday to push the ordinance's effective date back two months, from May 1 to July 1. Council members praised the move, saying it would allow more time for new rideshare companies to start up and potentially fill gaps left by Uber and Lyft, which have both pledged to leave Minneapolis once the ordinance takes effect.

But the council was divided on two other proposals related to the rideshare ordinance. Attempts to rescind the ordinance altogether and set a lower rate both failed.

Council Member Andrea Jenkins, who had originally supported setting minimum pay for drivers at $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute, urged the council to revisit the measure.

Frey on Monday convened a coalition of hospitality, tourism, disability and senior advocates to urge the council to rework the ordinance in a way that would give drivers more modest raises that Uber and Lyft would accept. A study conducted by the state Department of Labor and Industry identified 89 cents per mile and 49 cents per minute as a rate that would bring rideshare drivers up to Minneapolis' minimum wage of $15.57 an hour. Frey said he wanted the council to pass an ordinance that aligns with that study.

The council's original ordinance, authored by Council Members Robin Wonsley, Jason Chavez and Jamal Osman, was informed by a June 2023 rate study by the city's Policy and Research Division, which looked at comparative wage data from Seattle and New York.

The state's study was much more robust, analyzing 18 million Minnesota rides from 2022. However, Minneapolis council members have pointed out that the state study's raw data isn't specific to Minneapolis, where gas in the metro costs $441 more annually compared to the rest of the state, said Aurin Chowdhury.

"We don't arbitrarily make decisions based off of politics, saying we're going to go from this number to this number that's an in-between," she said at an earlier meeting about the possibility of amending the ordinance passed. "We need to have data and information that supports any decisions that we make as a body … because we don't want to have a rate that goes below our $15.57 minimum wage."



