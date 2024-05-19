CLEVELAND – Bailey Ober tried everything, and none of it worked against Cleveland Guardians star third baseman José Ramírez.

In the bottom of the first inning Saturday, Ober found himself in a 12-pitch battle. Fastballs at the top of the strike zone were fouled. Inside cutters were pulled foul. A low changeup meant another foul. Ramírez resisted chasing a curveball in the dirt.

During an at-bat that spanned five minutes — an eternity with a pitch clock — Ober left a changeup over the plate on his 12th pitch and Ramírez sent it over the right-field fence for a two-run homer. It was that type of day for Ober, and the Twins were trounced in an 11-4 loss at Progressive Field, the club's fifth consecutive loss.

The Twins, who are winless in their four games against the division-leading Guardians this season, scored four runs in the ninth inning after the Guardians committed two errors.

Ober, who carried an 18-inning scoreless streak against Cleveland from the past two seasons, lasted only four innings. He gave up eight hits and five runs. He barely survived the first inning, throwing 38 pitches to six batters as reliever Kody Funderburk warmed up in the bullpen.

Facing the top of the Guardians lineup again in the third inning, Ober surrendered back-to-back singles to the first two batters. This time, Ramírez needed only two pitches to drive a fastball into the right field wall for an RBI double. The announced sellout crowd of 35,545 which were handed Ramírez bobbleheads when they entered the ballpark, roared with approval.

Cleveland scored another run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly and leadoff hitter Tyler Freeman added an RBI double off the left-field wall in the fourth inning. It was Ober's sixth career start he permitted at least five earned runs.

The Twins offense, which fueled their 12-game winning streak, slipped into a deep funk during their five-game skid. They've scored three runs in five games. They've carried a lead in only three of their last 44 innings.

Guardians lefty Logan Allen yielded five hits and one walk in six innings. The Twins had their first two batters reach base — Ryan Jeffers singled and Carlos Correa drew a walk — but the potential rally fizzled when Willi Castro struck out and Jose Miranda grounded into a double play.

The Twins didn't have another baserunner reach second base.

Cleveland, playing in front of its first May sellout crowd since 2011, scored two runs against Funderburk in the fifth inning after four straight batters reached base with two outs.

The Guardians added four runs in the seventh inning against Jay Jackson, which included an error, turning a blowout into a Twins embarrassment. After shortstop Kyle Farmer had a high throw that could've been the final out of the inning, Freeman hit a two-run single to left field and Castro misplayed the ground ball. Andrés Giménez followed with a two-run bloop single to center.

For the second time this season, the Twins resorted to a position player pitching as Castro took the mound in the eighth inning.