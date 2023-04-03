Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. Included in the mix:

An all-time bad loss by the Timberwolves to the Blazers, which severely damaged Minnesota's playoff hopes and raises new questions about the offseason.

The Twins starting 3-0 — in three crisp and brisk games.

A tremendous women's basketball Final Four.

