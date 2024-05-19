Playing its second game in four days, Minnesota United decided to rest some of its biggest guns. Manager Eric Ramsay made five changes to the starting lineup, including putting some of his most effective attackers on the bench.

As it turned out, it just meant Loons fans would have to wait an hour or so for some excitement.

Robin Lod and Sang Bin Jeong, both starters on Wednesday but substitutes on Saturday, scored second-half goals for Minnesota, and the Loons came from behind to beat Portland 2-1.

The winner came from Jeong, his first goal of the season and just his second goal since arriving in Minnesota last year. DJ Taylor, also a second-half substitute, cut back a pass from the right to find Jeong's late run into the box, and the South Korean took the chance in the 82nd minute — yet another late goal at home to earn points for the Loons.

The Timbers got on the board first in the first half, and disconcertingly for Minnesota, it was a goal that came straight down the middle of the field: a long pass from a defender to a forward, laid off for central midfielder David Ayala, who sent a through-ball in behind the Loons defense for Jonathan Rodríguez. The Liga MX veteran made no mistake, beating Dayne St. Clair one-on-one.

BOXSCORE: Minnesota United 2, Portland 1

The Loons, though, fought back with a second-half goal from Robin Lod, one created by struggling striker Teemu Pukki. The forward beat two defenders along the left sideline to get the ball to fullback Joseph Rosales, who slipped a low cross that Lod deftly deflected over Portland goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, tying the game in the 65th minute.

Five minutes later, Pukki earned a penalty kick, but the chance was eventually wiped away on video review, as referee Jair Marrufo decided that Pukki had fouled a defender in the lead-up to the play.

Marrufo was not a popular man at Allianz Field, having also denied the Loons a penalty in the first half after Bongokuhle Hlongwane was knocked over by Portland defender Kamal Miller. Surprisingly, that chance went without a VAR check.

The referee got even less popular in second-half stoppage time, sending defender Miguel Tapias off for a second yellow card. It meant the Loons had to scramble, defending a man down for almost 13 minutes of stoppage time.