The Timberwolves lost to the Lakers 123-111 on Friday night. That was bad enough for the Wolves given the impact it had on the Western Conference standings, in which the Wolves fell a game behind the Lakers in playoff positioning.

What was most upsetting for Minnesota was how it lost. A team that had appeared to turn a corner in recent weeks, a team that was playing smart basketball on both ends of the floor, looked as discombobulated and mistake-prone as it has all season.

After the Wolves were ahead 13 in the third quarter, they lost all sense of themselves as a team and looked more like the younger group they were last season than the mature team they seemed to become recently.

The weirdness began when Anthony Davis was momentarily injured underneath the Wolves' basket and it seemed to throw off the Wolves more than the Lakers, who began taking huge cuts at the Wolves' double-digit lead. The Lakers went on a 20-2 run while the Wolves scored just two points in a span of 6 minutes, 49 seconds. The Wolves were 2-for-14 from three-point range in the quarter and their second half offense was the aesthetic equivalent of acrylic nails on a chalkboard.

Former Wolves D'Angelo Russell (12 points), Malik Beasley (nine points) and Jarred Vanderbilt (12 points) picked up and important victory. Davis stayed in the game to score 38 points and grab 17 rebounds while LeBron James had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 for the Wolves and Mike Conley had 25 while Anthony Edwards, who appeared to be struggling through an illness that has ripped through the team, had 11 on 4-for-16 shooting.