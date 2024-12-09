Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards fined $25,000

Wolves

December 9, 2024 at 10:56PM
Wolves guard Anthony Edwards attempts a three-pointer over Golden State guard Buddy Hield on Sunday night in San Francisco. (Tony Avelar/The Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $25,000 for using profane language during a media interview, the NBA announced Monday.

Edwards' comments came after the Timberwolves' 107-90 win at Golden State on Dec. 6.

Edwards, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 26.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season. Minnesota is off to a 12-11 start after reaching the Western Conference Finals last season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

