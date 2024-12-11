Glen Taylor and his wife, Becky, sit courtside for almost all Timberwolves and Lynx games at Target Center. The owner of those franchises is also their most noticeable fan.
Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor sidelined because of hip replacement surgery
Taylor, who also owns the Lynx, told season ticket holders he would “miss being there to cheer on the team.”
But the 83-year-old Mankato-based businessman — who also owns the Minnesota Star Tribune — announced Tuesday he’d be sidelined for a while because of hip replacement surgery.
“Although we deeply miss being there to cheer on the team alongside all of you, we’re excited about the direction our team is heading,” Taylor said in a message to season ticket holders. “Becky and I want to thank you, the greatest fans in the world, for your unwavering support.”
Taylor is involved in an ownership dispute with Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, who believed earlier this year that they had completed a purchase of the Wolves and Lynx. The case went to arbitration in early November, with a ruling expected in late January or early February.
The Timberwolves next play on Friday at home against the Los Angeles Lakers in a game added to the schedule last week when neither team qualified for the NBA Cup in-season tournament.
Taylor, who also owns the Lynx, told season ticket holders he would “miss being there to cheer on the team.”