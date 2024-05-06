A Hudson elementary school teacher has been charged with sexual assault for conduct involving an 11-year-old student.

Madison Lynn Bergmann, 24, of St. Paul, was charged last week in St. Croix County Circuit Court with first-degree sex assault of a child under 13 in connection with contact with a fifth-grader at River Crest Elementary School.

Bergmann was arrested, appeared in court and has since been released on an unsecured $25,000 bond ahead of a May 30 Court date. Her attorney has been contacted for comment about the allegations.

Terms of the bond include that she have no contact with anyone under 18 years of age, stay off school property and wear an electronic monitoring device. The School District has placed her on administrative leave.

Bergmann's online resume says she has been teaching at River View since August 2022 and worked for Sylvan Learning in Hudson for nearly three years before that. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin River Falls in 2022.

According to the criminal complaint, the child's father met with police and handed over copies of text messages between Bergmann and the student. Bergmann declined to answer officers' questions about the messages and cited her right to have an attorney.











