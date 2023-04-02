It was pretty much a must-win game against a losing team with nothing to play for.

So, of course, the Timberwolves spent the better part of Sunday afternoon at Target Center letting the Portland Trail Blazers hang around.

Again, it cost them.

The final: Portland 107, Timberwolves 105. Again the Timberwolves offense ground to a halt down the stretch. Once again the Wolves (39-40) played down to the level of their opponent in a game they desperately needed to win. Again, the Wolves lost a game to a team with a losing record; they are now 19-19 in those games this season.

With the game tied at 100 with just over 2 minutes left in the game, Skylar Mays scored. After Mike Conley missed a three at the other end, Shaedon Sharpe was fouled and made both free throws with 1:01 left for a four-point Blazers lead.

Anthony Edwards scored, was fouled and made the free throws to make it a one-point game with 42.4 seconds left, Sharpe's drive for a score with 24.7 seconds left. Edwards scored again. But, out of a time out, Drew Eubanks made one of two free throws with 14.4 seconds left.

Kyle Anderson missed a runner with less than a second left.

Edwards finished with 37 points. Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 15 rebounds. Sharpe finished with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists for Portland.