Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which of course starts with the Timberwolves' impressive Game 1 conference semifinal victory over the Nuggets. Anthony Edwards was tremendous, as was the defense. It puts Denver in a must-win situation going into Game 2 on Monday.

Reusse and Rand also get into the Twins' 12-game winning streak, which ended Sunday, plus the history of past streaks and the mess that is the team's TV situation.

And somehow a discussion of PWHL Minnesota led to remembering the Minneapolis Lakers.

