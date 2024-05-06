DENVER – The Timberwolves may be without their defensive anchor Rudy Gobert for Game 2 against the Nuggets.

Gobert will be officially listed as questionable for personal reasons, the team said, and he was not at the potion of shootaround open to reporters Monday morning.

The team did not confirm a reason why Gobert wasn't present, but earlier this season Gobert said he would miss a potential playoff game to be present for the birth of his child. Gobert posted a picture of him and his girlfriend to social media in February announcing they were expecting a child. The Wolves lead the best-of-seven series. 1-0.

During a road trip in Utah in March, Gobert was asked if he would consider missing a playoff game to be there for his child's birth. Without hesitation, he said he would.

"I don't think there's any debate to have," Gobert said then. "Coach [Chris] Finch and every guy in this room – that's what I really love about our team, we have a level of human connection and empathy for one another that's really good. I think all the guys will literally tell me, don't play."

The Wolves were preparing on Monday as if Gobert would not be there for Game 2. His potential absence would alter how the Wolves defend the Nuggets. They prefer to play one of Naz Reid, Karl-Anthony Towns or Kyle Anderson one-on-one on Denver center Nikola Jokic with Gobert able to roam the paint while playing off forward Aaron Gordon, who struggles to shoot from the outside.

"It definitely changes things," point guard Mike Conley said of Gobert's potential absence. "He's a big focal point of what we do, especially defensively. Also, offensively as well, but we're a deep team and we got a lot of guys ready to step in and play for us if that's the case, and just try to get a win by any means."

Conley referenced the Wolves might have to throw some "junk" defenses at Jokic to switch up the looks they are giving him. Without Gobert, the Wolves might opt for more double teams on Jokic and scramble around to cover Denver's open shooters. It was a strategy the Wolves deployed in a March 19 loss to Denver at Target Center. The Wolves were without Gobert, Towns and Reid for that game and still almost pulled out the game in a 115-112 loss.

"Going forward, all of us have different tools that we bring to the team, and I believe in everyone of my teammates to step up," guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker said. "All season we've been playing a few games short handed, we've had a few injuries. And every person that was filling in for somebody played to their role and we found ways to win."