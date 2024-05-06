Texas San Antonio forward Trey Edmonds gave the Gophers men's basketball team the size it needed with a commitment Monday to play for Minnesota next season.

The 6-10, 255-pound Edmonds picked the Gophers over Mississippi and Cincinnati after an official visit over the weekend. He averaged a career-best 7.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 32 games last season.

Edmonds started his college career playing 52 games at Utah Tech in two seasons. The Colorado native started all 32 games in the frontcourt for UTSA. He scored in double figures 11 times last season, including a season-high 15 points and eight rebounds in the season opening win vs. Western Illinois.

The Roadrunners lost 102-76 on Nov. 10 at Williams Arena, but Edmonds had 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting in 19 minutes before fouling out.

The Gophers already signed four players from the portal, including Canisius big man Frank Mitchell, Oregon guard Brennan Rigsby, Macalester's Caleb Williams, and New Mexico State's Femi Odukale.

Leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia returns for the Gophers, but Edmonds is expected to provide depth in the middle.