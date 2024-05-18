The Gophers baseball team defeated Northwestern 4-2 in Evanston, Ill., on Saturday in the final game for longtime coach John Anderson.

The Gophers (25-23, 11-13) missed qualifying for the eight-team Big Ten Tournament by one game.

Anderson, who is retiring after 43 seasons as Gophers coach, finished with a Big Ten record 1,390 career victories. His career record is 1,390-1,018-3 (.577), including 623-426 (.594) in Big Ten play. He retires as the 13th-winningest coach in NCAA Division I history.

The Gophers had 13 hits, including three by Drew Berkland. Northwestern had two baserunners on with two outs in the ninth before Thomas Gross struck out Owen McElfatrick to save the victory.

• Gophers softball standout Big Ten Player of the Year Jess Oakland was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I All-Region first team. The Gophers' Taylor Krapf and Morgan DeBord were selected for the second team and Sydney Strelow was named to the third team.