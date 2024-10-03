Tim Walz’s waltz at the debate

Meanwhile, those expecting Walz to display his customary happy warrior demeanor were likely disappointed. Recall Vice President Kamala Harris watching her adversary at the previous debate with a bemused smile, arched eyebrows and chin planted on her right fist. Anyone who has an aunt of East Indian origin — I have several — know that look. It is a condescending look that says, “You are throwing a tantrum, but go on little man … .” In contrast, Walz appeared like a hyper-caffeinated elderly uncle, furiously scribbling notes as his gaze darted toward the senator, to the camera, and down to his notes. All the while delivering rehearsed lines that sounded like commercials for the Mayo Clinic, Medtronic and 3M. Clearly, the Walz debate prep team had not adhered to the old saw that 93% (or some such large number) of communication is nonverbal.