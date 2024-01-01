Key player

Packers QB Jordan Love

One quarterback who played college football in Utah looked like he knew what he was doing Sunday night and it was not the Vikings' Jaren Hall. Love's receivers were wide open all night, and after a shaky start, Love didn't miss them. With D.J. Wonnum injured, the Vikings struggled to get any pressure on Love, leaving their depleted secondary vulnerable. Love, who had looked discombobulated against the Brian Flores defense at Lambeau Field in October, was 24 of 33 for 256 yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing TD and, crucially, no turnovers.

Key play

Jaren Hall's first-quarter interception

The Vikings handed the starting quarterback job to Hall because of all of Nick Mullens' turnovers, and it didn't take long for Hall to fall victim to the team's plague. With six minutes left in the first quarter, he threw behind third-string tight end Johnny Mundt and the ball bounced up off his hands and was intercepted by Corey Ballentine at the Vikings' 33.

The first interception of Hall's career — the 11th thrown by a Vikings QB in five weeks — led to a 33-yard touchdown pass from Love to Jayden Reed two plays later and a 10-0 Green Bay advantage. The Vikings never recovered.

Eleven of the Vikings' 32 turnovers this season have come in the first quarter. The Packers, for good measure, also turned Hall's fumble into a touchdown near the end of the first half.

Key number

2-6

The U.S. Bank Stadium crowd was exhilarated by Kirk Cousins' appearance (and the reappearance of shirtless Kirko Chainz) to sound the Gjallarhorn before the opening kickoff, but it was all downhill from there for the home fans. The Vikings finished their home schedule 2-6, tying the 1984 team for the second-most home losses in franchise history. Their only wins came against the Saints and the 49ers, the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Up next

at Detroit, noon, Sunday

Two weeks after the Lions claimed the NFC North at U.S. Bank Stadium with a 30-24 win, the teams meet again, and the Lions will be mad. Vikings fans may have hoped Detroit would have nothing to play for in this game, but after getting oh-so-close to the No. 2 seed on Saturday against the Cowboys, the Lions will be itching to make a statement and the Vikings are the unfortunate team in front of them. For what it's worth, the Vikings were not eliminated Sunday, but need a win and a lot of help to earn a wild-card berth.

2023 schedule and results

Sept. 10: L, 20-17 vs. Tampa Bay

Sept. 14: L, 34-28 at Philadelphia

Sept. 24: L, 28-24 vs. L.A. Chargers

Oct. 1: W, 21-13 at Carolina

Oct. 8: L, 27-20 vs. Kansas City

Oct. 15: W, 19-13 at Chicago

Oct. 23: W, 22-17 vs. San Francisco

Oct. 29: W, 24-10 at Green Bay

Nov. 5: W, 31-28 at Atlanta

Nov. 12: W, 27-19 vs. New Orleans

Nov. 19: L, 21-20 at Denver

Nov. 27: L, 12-10 vs. Chicago

Dec. 10: W, 3-0 at Las Vegas

Dec. 16: L, 27-24 OT at Cincinnati

Dec. 24: L, 30-24 vs. Detroit

Dec. 31: L, 33-10 vs. Green Bay

Jan. 7: at Detroit