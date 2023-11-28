Bears kicker Cairo Santos kicked a 30-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to send the Vikings into their bye week with a 12-10 loss Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings have lost two in a row to fall to 6-6. Their next game is Dec. 10 against the Raiders in Las Vegas, where they expect to have Justin Jefferson back in the line up.

Neither offense reached the end zone until there were about six minutes left in the game. But entering the fourth quarter the Bears had not turned the ball over and Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs had thrown four interceptions. With Chicago leading 9-3 and at the Vikings 22, Danielle Hunter sacked Justin Fields and forced a fumble that was recovered by Sheldon Day. The Vikings turned that turnover into the first touchdown of the night, driving 77 yards on eight plays capped by Dobbs' 17-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson.

Josh Metellus forced another Fields fumble on the Bears' next drive, that one recovered by Anthony Barr. But the Vikings went three-and-out, forcing their defense to make another stand.

The Vikings had the Bears at third and 10 at their 49, but Justin Fields completed a 36-yard pass to D.J. Moore for a first down. Santos kicked the winning field goal four plays later.