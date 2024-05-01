Long-awaited expanded train service on Amtrak between St. Paul's Union Depot and downtown Chicago is slated to begin May 21.

The newly christened Borealis service will feature a midday departure from St. Paul arriving at Chicago's Union station about 7.5 hours later. Trains will leave Chicago's Union Station mid-morning en route to St. Paul.

The Borealis will follow the same route as the long-distance Empire Builder, which connects Chicago with Seattle and Portland, Ore., through St. Paul.

Stops in Minnesota include Red Wing and Winona, as well as service to the Wisconsin Dells, Milwaukee and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The Borealis' coach fares begin at $41 one way between St. Paul and Chicago, slightly cheaper than airfares listed on Google Flights. Discounts are available for children ages 2 to 12, students, seniors, veterans, military personnel and their families, and groups.

"A second daily passenger rail service connecting St. Paul to Chicago via Milwaukee is a welcome addition to our transportation system, providing more choices and travel flexibility for passengers," said Nancy Daubenberger, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Transportation, in a news release.

The Borealis service will reach maximum speeds of 79 mph, and studies have indicated that at least 124,000 people will use the service in its first year.

Rail advocates have pushed for at least a decade to enhance train service between the Twin Cities and Chicago, especially since Empire Builder trains traveling west to St. Paul and Chicago can be delayed.

"This makes a real difference for college students, families with kids, and elderly people who really need a transportation option rather than driving and flying," said Brian Nelson, president of the rail advocacy group All Aboard Minnesota.

The train works "for people who want room, comfort and luggage allowment, plus the ability to work, read a book and just relax and ride along the beautiful Mississippi River," he said.