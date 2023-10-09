Jefferson's injury, familiar problems haunt Vikings in loss to Kansas City
The Vikings lost a fumble on the first play of the game, Justin Jefferson to a hamstring injury late and ultimately the game to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Souhan: Vikings offense flails behind bad clock management, stone hands
Yes, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. That doesn't mean the Vikings shouldn't have won on Sunday.
Scoggins: Loss to Chiefs is another 'could've been' game for Vikings
The Vikings offense dropped passes and points in another loss that was more self-inflicted than it needed to be.
Jefferson injures hamstring in loss to Chiefs; timeline unknown
Coach Kevin O'Connell said the Vikings have to "diagnose exactly what that injury is" and are unsure how much time Justin Jefferson will miss.
5 Extra Points: Mahomes wins blitz battle, Osborn woes, 1st-play fumble
The Vikings blitzed Patrick Mahomes 44.2% on Sunday and the results were not good for the Vikings. Neither was their performance in the red zone or their ability to hold on to the football.
Three keys to Vikings' 27-20 loss to Chiefs
Kansas City quarterback Mahomes was sharp on third down and in the third quarter to help his team hold off the Vikings.
Gallery: Vikings fall to Chiefs 27-20
The Vikings couldn't keep up with the defending Super Bowl champions, falling to 1-4.
Vikings
Podcast: Familiar, self-inflicted issues undercut Vikings in Chiefs loss
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins emerge from the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium and discuss the Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Vikings
First-quarter woes sink Vikings again in loss to Chiefs
The Vikings started slow, losing a fumble on their first play, and have been outscored 27-3 in the first quarter this season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Battle of (two) wills: Eagan property owner's death sets off legal battle for one of the city's last big green spaces
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Battle of (two) wills: Eagan property owner's death sets off legal battle for one of the city's last big green spaces
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune