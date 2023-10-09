Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who briefly left the game with an injury, scored a touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Chiefs a 27-13 lea
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who briefly left the game with an injury, scored a touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Chiefs a 27-13 lead over the Vikings.

Jefferson's injury, familiar problems haunt Vikings in loss to Kansas City

5:52am
The Vikings lost a fumble on the first play of the game, Justin Jefferson to a hamstring injury late and ultimately the game to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reacted after a flag was called off on what was initially a pass interference call on the Chiefs in the fourth quarter.

Souhan: Vikings offense flails behind bad clock management, stone hands

5:55am
Yes, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. That doesn't mean the Vikings shouldn't have won on Sunday.
Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (84) fumbled the ball on the first play, setting an unfortunate example for the rest of the game.

Scoggins: Loss to Chiefs is another 'could've been' game for Vikings

October 8
The Vikings offense dropped passes and points in another loss that was more self-inflicted than it needed to be.
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had three catches for 28 yards Sunday before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter.

Jefferson injures hamstring in loss to Chiefs; timeline unknown

October 8
Coach Kevin O'Connell said the Vikings have to "diagnose exactly what that injury is" and are unsure how much time Justin Jefferson will miss.
Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) recovered Josh Oliver's fumble on the Vikings' first offensive play of the game.

5 Extra Points: Mahomes wins blitz battle, Osborn woes, 1st-play fumble

6:14am
The Vikings blitzed Patrick Mahomes 44.2% on Sunday and the results were not good for the Vikings. Neither was their performance in the red zone or their ability to hold on to the football.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce, right, after a touchdown in the third quarter.

Three keys to Vikings' 27-20 loss to Chiefs

October 8
Kansas City quarterback Mahomes was sharp on third down and in the third quarter to help his team hold off the Vikings.
Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell shake hands at the end of the game Sunday, October 8, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Gallery: Vikings fall to Chiefs 27-20

October 8
The Vikings couldn't keep up with the defending Super Bowl champions, falling to 1-4.
October 8
Podcast: Familiar, self-inflicted issues undercut Vikings in Chiefs loss

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins emerge from the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium and discuss the Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.
October 8
Chiefs safety Bryan Cook recovered a fumble by Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (84) on the first play of the game Sunday.

First-quarter woes sink Vikings again in loss to Chiefs

The Vikings started slow, losing a fumble on their first play, and have been outscored 27-3 in the first quarter this season.