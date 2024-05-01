CHICAGO – Byron Buxton might have surpassed expectations with his health in the first month of the Twins season, but he exited in the second inning of Wednesday's game against the White Sox with an apparent leg injury.

Buxton attempted to steal second base on a full-count pitch to Trevor Larnach. He was thrown out easily after Larnach struck out, as Buxton slowed to a jog before reaching the base. Buxton gingerly walked off the field afterward, and he did not return to the field. He was running on the previous two pitches Larnach fouled before his injury. Willi Castro moved from third base to center field, replacing Buxton, and Jose Miranda came off the bench to play third.

Buxton started 20 of the Twins' first 30 games in center field, with four more starts at designated hitter, after he was used exclusively as a DH last year. He hasn't played more than 92 games in a season since 2017.

He scored the go-ahead run in the Twins' wins over the Chicago White Sox on Monday and Tuesday, scoring from second base on a single Monday, and running from first-to-third in the ninth inning Tuesday before he crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly.

Buxton was caught stealing Tuesday, snapping his streak of 20 consecutive stolen bases. It's the first time he has been caught stealing twice in a season since 2019.