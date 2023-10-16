Vikings offense stumbles, defense dominates bumbling Bears in 19-13 win
The Vikings offense found all kinds of ways to fall short of what it needed to be without Justin Jefferson in the lineup, including getting only two first downs in the second half. But big defensive plays plays lead to the victory.
Souhan: Vikings victory was farcical, but they can't afford to be picky
When any team wins an ugly NFL game, you can't argue with the math. The Vikings needed to win, and they did.
Five extra points: Vikings lucky Bears are who we thought they were
The Vikings offense had a day to forget, bailed out by the defense and the predictably permissive Bears, who managed to make the least of their opportunities to win the game.
Injuries smack Vikings, Bears; Risner finally makes offensive line debut
Bears quarterback Justin Fields went to the sideline because of an injured right hand after being sacked by Danielle Hunter. and the Vikings suffered injuries on both sides of the ball.
Without Jefferson, Vikings offense found all kinds of ways to struggle
Among of array of subpar statistics, this one stands out: The Vikings converted just two of 13 third-down attempts against one of the worst third-down defenses in the NFL.
Podcast: Vikings defense steals Bears' chances while offense founders
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the disruptive pass rush and lackluster offense in the Vikings' 19-13 win at Soldier Field in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
The Vikings improved to 2-4 following their second victory of the season.
Three keys to the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears
The Vikings had Justin Fields under pressure from the first play as their defense made big plays.
