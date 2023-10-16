Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown at Chicago on Sunday.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown at Chicago on Sunday.

Vikings offense stumbles, defense dominates bumbling Bears in 19-13 win

6:28am
The Vikings offense found all kinds of ways to fall short of what it needed to be without Justin Jefferson in the lineup, including getting only two first downs in the second half. But big defensive plays plays lead to the victory.
After Justin Field was injured, the Bears turned to back-up Tyson Bagent, a rookie who played Division II football in West Virginia last season.
Souhan: Vikings victory was farcical, but they can't afford to be picky

October 15
When any team wins an ugly NFL game, you can't argue with the math. The Vikings needed to win, and they did.
Kirk Cousins and the Vikings went 2-for-13 in third-down situations against the Bears, who had been allowing first downs 57.4% of the time.

Five extra points: Vikings lucky Bears are who we thought they were

6:10am
The Vikings offense had a day to forget, bailed out by the defense and the predictably permissive Bears, who managed to make the least of their opportunities to win the game.
Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter wrapped up Bears quarterback Justin Fields for his second of two sacks Sunday. Fields injured his right throwing hand.

Injuries smack Vikings, Bears; Risner finally makes offensive line debut

6:46am
Bears quarterback Justin Fields went to the sideline because of an injured right hand after being sacked by Danielle Hunter. and the Vikings suffered injuries on both sides of the ball.
Receiver Jordan Addison couldn't hang on to this Kirk Cousins pass as the Vikings struggled to make big plays in the passing game without Justin Jefferson.

Without Jefferson, Vikings offense found all kinds of ways to struggle

6:34am
Among of array of subpar statistics, this one stands out: The Vikings converted just two of 13 third-down attempts against one of the worst third-down defenses in the NFL.
Podcast: Vikings defense steals Bears' chances while offense founders

12:39am
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the disruptive pass rush and lackluster offense in the Vikings' 19-13 win at Soldier Field in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
The Minnesota Vikings defense celebrates a fumble recovery by Jordan Hicks (58) in the third quarter.

Gallery: Vikings hold on to beat Bears 19-13

October 15
The Vikings improved to 2-4 following their second victory of the season.
October 15
Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered a hand injury on this sack by the Vikings' Danielle Hunter in the third quarter.

Three keys to the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears

The Vikings had Justin Fields under pressure from the first play as their defense made big plays.