For a period of time, Jayme and Phillip Hanson lived in Denmark for their jobs. While there, the Danish modern minimalist style of living left a strong impression on them.

"We fell in love with Scandinavian design and architecture in Denmark, where there is this blend of really smart choices that make things feel very elevated yet they're super minimal and simple," Jayme said. "We noticed the use of space, the use of wood, the use of light, and wanted to mimic that in this home."

When the couple moved back into the rambler they owned in St. Paul's Highland Park area, they started to reassess their needs as their family grew. More bedrooms and home office space were on the list.

The Hansons brought in K Nelson Architects to lead the change. In the end, the remodel and addition not only provided the space the family needed, but the project, called "Norfolk Scandi," received a 2020-2021 Home of the Month award from the Star Tribune and American Institute of Architects Minnesota program recognizing outstanding residential design.

But now, as life takes the Hansons in a different direction, they've listed the six-bedroom, four-bathroom home.

A timeless modern

Jayme said earthy, organic, raw materials and muted palettes — including white oak flooring in a Nordic wash — are prominent throughout.

"It bounces more light into the house," she noted. Plus, "I think that's a pretty timeless choice to have that light wood."

In the kitchen, they used another timeless element, Moroccan plaster. "It's something that's been around for centuries and has that durability and look that won't age the home," Jayme said.

In the bathrooms, they opted for black slate flooring, which acts as a grounding element. "It's a material that is pretty timeless because it's a natural stone," Jayme said, adding, "I love the way it feels under my feet."

Form and function

The Hansons said they never regretted the decision to bring in the experts.

"It's one of those situations where teams versus individuals make better choices to balance ideas," said Jayme. "Personally, I'm proud of the team that worked on this home and the high-quality attention to detail, particularly the carpentry and tile work, which elevates everything."

The house has functioned well for the family, thanks to a second-story addition and custom cabinetry that tucks away clutter.

"Every time you open a drawer or a cabinet, somehow something such as a blender or the cereal boxes fit perfectly because an architect was thoughtful about how to use every single moment of that space," she said. "We sit back and think how beautiful it is, how the light floods from outside to the inside and how intentional the custom windows in terms of scale and size connect you to the outdoors."

The Hansons enjoyed the design-and-build process so much that they've helped consult on projects for a few of their friends. That led them to want to do another project of their own. So, they've purchased a sprawling piece of property with an old ski chalet in the Twin Cities area for a new home.

"We have a passion for design and architecture, and we're ready for our next project," Jayme said. "We don't mind being uncomfortable, and we also don't mind rolling our sleeves up in the phases required in doing these kinds of projects. It's a way for us to exercise our creativity."

Listing agent Rob Glynn said the next owner of the Hanson home will get a house that, while built in 1950, has modern updates — from metal accents to large windows — that make it feel light and airy.

The house "is an architectural gem," he said. "Not only is it gorgeous, every square foot is packed with quality and value."

He added that the location, on a quiet street, also makes the property desirable. "The Highland Park location can't be beat, right across the river from south Minneapolis and just two minutes from" the commercial area, he said.

Rob Glynn (rob@vibemn.com; 612.290.2941) of Vibe Realty has the $1.15 million listing.