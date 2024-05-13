A search is underway in central Minnesota for a man who has been missing since late Saturday when he left alone in a kayak, officials said.
The Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office said it was notified that the man departed in his kayak around 11:30 p.m. Saturday from his vacation rental on the south side of Nest Lake near Spicer.
The kayak was located about 1:15 p.m. Sunday on the lake, but the 39-year-old man from Overland Park, Kan., has yet to be located by searchers from various agencies as of Monday morning, the sheriff's office said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Man pulled from Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis has died
The drowning has been ruled as accidental.
Local
Authorities search for missing man who left alone in a kayak on a central Minnesota lake
The kayak was found about 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Nest Lake.
Local
Man dies after getting hit by train in Rochester
The incident happened about 10:45 p.m. Saturday
Local
It's Bike to Work Week. Here are 5 tips for newbies
A few lessons in safety and preparation for that first commute.
Local
All-way stop sign test coming to Champlin this week to boost road safety
And it's National Bike to Work Week with group rides and a celebration in downtown Minneapolis.