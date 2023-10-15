Gallery: Vikings hold on to beat Bears 19-13

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted a pass in the second quarter at Chicago.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
A flag paid tribute to Bears legend Dick Butkus, who died earlier this month at age 80. This was the Bears’ first home game since his death.
Injured Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson walked on the field during team warmups. Jefferson was placed on injured reserve this past week, meaning he must miss at least four games.
Vikings running back Alexander Mattison had 18 carries for 44 yards and four receptions for 28 yards.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) tried, and failed, to get the ball away on a sack by the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter in the third quarter. Fields soon departed from the game because of a hand injury.
Vikings defensive players Jordan Hicks (58), Danielle Hunter (99) and Camryn Bynum (24) celebrated a sack by Hunter.
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent — an undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepherd making his NFL debut — was stripped by Vikings safety Josh Metellus on a third-quarter sack.
Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks managed to stay in bounds after picking up Tyson Bagent’s fumble, dashing away from Chicago right guard Darnell Wright for a 42-yard touchdown.
Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks celebrated his second career touchdown and his first since his rookie season in 2015.
Vikings receiver Jordan Addison recorded his team’s only offensive touchdown of the day, catching a 10-yard pass in the end zone in the second quarter.
Vikings receiver Jordan Addison couldn’t come up with this second-quarter pass. The rookie had three catches for 28 yards and one touchdown.
Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) is pressured in the fourth quarter.
Vikings defensive back Akayleb Evans (21) was called for pass interference while covering the Bears’ Tyler Scott (13), a 36-yard penalty that gave Chicago hope near midfield. But four plays later, the Bears turned the ball over on downs.
Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. returned Tyson Bagent’s final pass for an interception that all but secured the victory for the visitors.
Byron Murphy Jr. celebrated his sixth career interception and first with the Vikings.