CHICAGO – Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer emerge from the visiting locker room at Soldier Field in Chicago and discuss the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears on Sunday. Edge rusher Danielle Hunter led a potent pass rush with two sacks. They discuss his place on the Vikings' all-time sack list. They also delve into an offense that looked lost at times without Justin Jefferson.

